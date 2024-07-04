People in Ireland have a high awareness of climate change, but don’t want to give up flying, their open fires or meat for dinner.

A new government report shows that most people here do intend doing more to combat global warming.

Installing solar panels, using public transport and switching to an electric car are among the measures many of us are considering, however we’re also worried about the costs and how to start.

Researcher, climate commentator and former Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council Sadhbh O’Neill says “There’s also a need for a State agency, whether that’s the EPA or Bord Bia or somebody or Safe Food to explain to people properly what a sustainable diet is and how that’s beneficial to the environment but from the public point of view I think the idea is to not rely on Facebook or social media for really important decisions like what to replace your car with or how to go about retrofitting your house”.