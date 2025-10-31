DJ Carey has been taken into custody as he awaits sentence over a cancer scam.

The five-time All-Ireland winner swindled over €390,000 out of multiple victims by pretending he needed money to treat a rare type of cancer.

Just two of the victims gave victim impact statements during a sentencing hearing at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon including Denis O’Brien. In his victim impact statement, he said “DJ Carey took advantage of his friendship.”

Defence barrister Colman Cody SC pleaded for leniency, pointing to what he described as his client’s stunning fall from grace, and the notoriety and shame now attached to his name.

Judge Martin Nolan said “a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

The five-time All-Ireland winner was then remanded in custody for the first time – he’ll be sentenced on Monday at 1pm.