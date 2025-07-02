ADVERTISEMENT

Former hurling star DJ Carey has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of defrauding a number of people out of money while pretending he had cancer.

The 54-year-old was due to stand trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today (Wednesday, 2nd July) but Dominic McGinn SC, prosecuting, indicated a jury would not be required and that Carey would be entering guilty pleas.

Carey, with an address before the court of The Drive, Newtown, Maynooth, Co Kildare, entered guilty pleas to 10 counts of dishonestly inducing people to pay him money after he fraudulently claimed to have cancer and needed finances for treatment.

The court heard that one count of dishonestly inducing a person to pay him money was being struck out while the remainder of the indictment would be taken into consideration by the sentencing judge.

The indictment includes two counts of using a false instrument with the intention of inducing another to accept it as genuine. The indictment spans a time period from 2014 to 2022.

The 10 counts Carey pleaded guilty to involved a total of 13 complainants, including Denis O’Brien, Owen and Ann Conway, Mark and Sharon Kelly, Aidan Mulligan, Tony Griffin and Christy Browne, Thomas Butler, Jeffrey Howes, Noel Tynan, Edwin Carey and Aonghus Leydon.

About 28 witnesses had been expected to give evidence for the prosecution at trial, which was originally set down for four weeks.

Carey did not speak during the brief arraignment except to say “guilty” to the 10 counts put before him.

Colman Cody SC, defending Carey, said that while the case involved fraudulently claiming to have cancer, Carey does have “genuinely significant” health issues and required heart surgery last summer.

Counsel asked that legal aid be extended and he also asked that a psychological report be prepared for the sentence date.

Judge Patricia Ryan acceded to these requests and set a hearing date of October 29. This hearing is expected to take about an hour and a half, the court heard. The judge remanded Carey on continuing bail until that date.

Carey is regarded as one of the greatest hurlers to have played the game, winning five All-Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny. He captained the county to Liam MacCarthy Cup success in 2003, while also being part of the victorious teams in 1992, 1993, 2000 and 2002.

He was named Hurler of the Year in 2000 and won nine All-Star awards. Since retiring from play, he has managed the Kilkenny U21 hurlers and was a selector for the county senior team.