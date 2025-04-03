Jack Carey, a former hurley maker from Kilkenny, appeared before Dublin District Court yesterday, facing 14 charges under the Companies Act.

The 53-year-old, who resides in Graiguecullen, County Carlow, has not yet entered a plea. Judge John King, presiding over the case, refused jurisdiction, stating that the matter must be dealt with by a higher court.

A hearing is scheduled for late April, where the book of evidence will be served. This step is required before the case can be transferred to the Circuit Court.

Mr. Carey is the brother of former Kilkenny hurling star DJ Carey and former international hockey player Catriona Carey, both of whom are also facing unrelated charges before the courts.