Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-car collision in Kilkenny this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene on the N10 on the link road to the motorway at lunchtime.

It’s understood no-one has been seriously injured and a stop-and-go system is currently in place (14:00).

A Garda Forensic Examination is taking place but it’s estimated the road will be fully cleared in the next hour or so.