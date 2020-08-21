Fourteen new Covid cases confirmed locally

14 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally.

There have been no new Covid related deaths, but 79 more cases have been reported within the past 24 hours.

8 of those were in Kilkenny, bringing the county total to 387.

Meanwhile, 6 more people have tested positive in Carlow, so the total there now stands at 216.

There is now a total of 27,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.