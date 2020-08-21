KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Fourteen new Covid cases confirmed locally
Eight people have tested positive in Kilkenny, and six in Carlow
14 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally.
There have been no new Covid related deaths, but 79 more cases have been reported within the past 24 hours.
8 of those were in Kilkenny, bringing the county total to 387.
Meanwhile, 6 more people have tested positive in Carlow, so the total there now stands at 216.
There is now a total of 27,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.