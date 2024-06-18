Addiction, its challenges and the support structures that are available will all be outlined at an event in Kilkenny today.

The Good Shepherd Centre’s hosting a Drugs Awareness Symposium at the Pembroke Hotel where former service user, Patrick Owens, will share his own powerful story of overcoming addiction.

“Here we go again,” Patrick remembers thinking as he woke up in a cell of his local garda station. This realisation sparked a determination to change his life. Despite setbacks, Patrick persevered and found support at the Good Shepherd Centre on Church Lane, Kilkenny. Finding support, and crucially, a home, hugely helped Patrick Owens in his recovery.

Lisa Robson, HSE Clinical Lead in the Substance Misuse Service South East, will be a keynote speaker at today’s event. With more than two decades of experience working in substance misuse, she’ll provide a comprehensive overview of addiction services available in the South-East, with a particular focus on Kilkenny.

Her presentation will explore emerging trends in substance misuse within the region and nationally, the challenges faced by people with addiction, including homelessness and family strain, existing support structures in Kilkenny, including those offered by Ardú and the impact of alcohol misuse, alongside other substances.

This symposium aims to raise awareness about addiction and the support available in Kilkenny. It gets underway from 12:30pm and is open to the public and those seeking information or help with substance misuse.

“We are hosting this symposium to educate the Kilkenny community on the realities of addiction,” said Noel Sherry, CEO of the Good Shepherd Centre Kilkenny.

“By sharing stories of struggle and hope, alongside insights from experts, we aim to raise awareness and understanding of this complex issue.”

He adds; “Where there is addiction and poor mental health, known as dual diagnosis, there is an increased likelihood of repeated homelessness leading to chronic street homelessness.”

And notes; “We see this on the increase and services require suitable funding and policy to develop service structures to support people at risk of chronic homelessness to exit homelessness permanently and enjoy improved health outcomes.”