A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal traffic incident in Co. Carlow on 24th April last.

A 30 year old motorcyclist – Tom Connors from Bunclody Co Wexford – was pronounced dead at the scene at Sandbrook, Ballon.

A car involved was found burnt out at the location, and the occupants failed to remain at the scene.

Gardai­ are appealing for help in tracing the movements of a dark grey Volkswagen Passat CC, with Northern Irish registration plates and partial registration OHZ.

The car travelled across the M1 toll bridge at approximately 8pm on the 23rd April 2024 and then travelled to the Ballon area of Carlow on the evening of Wednesday 24th April 2024.

Gardai­ are also looking to trace the movements of a black Honda CBR motorbike (partial registration 03 WW) in the Sandbrook area on the evening of Wednesday 24th.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make them available to Gardai­.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell is with Carlow Gardai…

“Based on Garda investigations to date, with the full criminal and technical capacity and capability of an Garda Siochana, at this juncture, the investigation has been reclassified from a fatal or traffic collision to murder.

In this context, Gardai are appealing for the publics assistance in tracking both the black Honda CBR motorcycle, partial registration is 03-WW, and also the grey Volkswagon Passatt CC, with a Northern registration plate, partial registration is 0HZ.

Maybe you have CCTV on your home facing this road. Maybe you have dash cam footage. Maybe you will recall something about this motorcycle. Perhaps you can contact the incident room at Carlow Garda Station.”