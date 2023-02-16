Fuel and transport costs the main source of concern for farmers surveyed by Ifac

Rising input costs are the source of concern for three quarters of farmers surveyed.

But Ifac’s Irish Farm Report says over half of them could improve their resilience with greater financial planning.

Philip O’ Connor is head of Farm Support at the agribusiness firm which is headquartered at Kilkenny’s Danville Business Park.

He says fuel and transport costs were also a key concern along with regulations and bureaucracy, noting; “When we asked our farmers about their own personal, I suppose, expenses if you know what I mean so for want of a word how they spend their money in the house, 51% stated yes not surprising that rising fuel, fuel transport and electricity costs were by far the biggest concern with 51% and 54% across those two”.