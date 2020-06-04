Education Minister says funding in place for TU application this year

The Education Minister Joe McHugh says everything’s in place for the Technological University for the South East to go ahead and submit an application this year.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Local TD John McGuinness and Waterford’s David Cullinane.

Deputy McGuinness asked the Minister to ensure all the financial and professional support was in place to move the plans forward.

Minister McHugh says all the funding is ready for IT Carlow and Waterford IT to merge once their issues are sorted out.