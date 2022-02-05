Funding to be confirmed as runway extension given the go at Waterford Airport

Funding for the proposed runway extension at Waterford Airport now needs to be confirmed.

It follows the decision of An Bord Pleanála yesterday to given the development the go ahead which will see the existing runway extended to facilitate larger commercial aircraft.

The extension will cost in the region of 12 million euro with Kilkenny County Council, along with Waterford and Wexford County Councils contributing up to 2 million euro of the 12 million needed.

The Government has already announced 5 million euro in funding to match additional funding from private investors from the region including local company Glanbia.

Waterford Senator John Cummins says it will give the airport more options to benefit the South East region:

“It will lengthen and widen the runway from its existing 1,433 metres to 2,287 metres so its going to enable the large 737’s and Airbus 320’s to operate from the airport so obviously its gives the management and board at the airport a lot more options.”