Fundraising’s underway to buy a special hand cycle for a Carlow girl

Efforts are underway to help make Christmas this year extra special for one local child who is partially paralysed.

10-year-old Aimee Brennan from Arles just outside Carlow has had scoliosis since birth but during an operation in 2014 she suffered spinal cord injuries that means she won’t ever be able to walk again.

Her family is now trying to raise the €6,500 needed to buy her her very first bike – a special hand cycle.

Deirdre Small of The Trees Montessori in Carlow is one of those helping to raise funds to get Aimee this bike.

She’s holding a coffee morning in Askea Parish Centre at 10:30am on Wednesday, December 5 and she’s told KCLR News she’s delighted to do what she can.

The GoFundMe campaign for Aimee can be found here