Funeral of local man killed in a housefire this week is taking place today

The funeral of a local man killed in a housefire this week is taking place later today.

Jenkinstown man Oliver Brennan died on Wednesday after a fire broke out at the family home where he lived with his brother Dominick.

He’s been hailed as kind, friendly, well-loved and well-respected by all who knew him.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says local area’s have been left shocked and saddened by this tragic death: It’s so tragic. We are all reeling from this. I was only talking to him last week and as always he was more interested in how you were keeping and always so pleasant and friendly. It’s really, really sad and I want to extend my sympathies to Dominick and everyone who is impacted by this very sad loss. ”