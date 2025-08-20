The funeral takes place this morning of the Carlow woman who died in New York.

33-year-old Martha Nolan from the Blackbog Road area of Carlow town was a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

Investigations continue into the cause of her death on a boat at the Montauk Yacht Club on the 5th of August.

Today, family and friends will gather at the local Cathedral of the Assumption after which she’ll be laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery.

For those thinking of bringing flowers, you’re asked instead to consider donating in Martha’s name to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.