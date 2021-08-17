KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Further easing of covid restrictions may be delayed until after schools return
Schools & colleges in Carlow and Kilkenny will welcome students back in the coming weeks
A member of NPHET says it might not be possible to ease any more restrictions until schools and colleges ‘successfully’ reopen.
The five-day moving average of Covid cases has increased by 10% in the past week – and now stands at 1 thousand 854.
An announcement’s due at the end of this month on the easing, or removal, of all remaining restrictions.
But Dr Mary Favier of NPHET says further reopening should be deferred if cases continue to rise in the next two or three weeks.