Garda Impersonators call to house in Castlecomer – local Sergeant says always ask them for ID

Gardai impersonators are doing the rounds again, this time hitting the Castlecomer area.

On Thursday the 24th of November, three men called to a house in Knocknadogue just after midday.

They were wearing covid masks, posing as officers, and were traveling in a silver car.

Nothing was taken but Sgt Peter McConnon is asking people to make sure to look for ID as genuine gardai will always produce it.

“If they’re not in uniform, to look for ID, and even if they are in uniform to look for identification,” said Peter.

“No garda will not show their ID at any stage, if you’re still unsure about things, you can always ring the local station,” he added.