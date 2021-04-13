Garda investigation into Kildare stabbing incident upgraded to murder

Gardai have upgraded their investigation into a stabbing incident in Newbridge, County Kildare to that of murder.

It’s after a man in his thirties was stabbed to death in the town last Wednesday.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from the Main Street /Thomas Street area between 5.30 pm and 8 pm on Wednesday to contact them.