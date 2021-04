Garda investigation into Kildare stabbing incident upgraded to murder

Gardai have upgraded their investigation into a stabbing incident in Newbridge, County Kildare to that of murder.

It’s after a man in his thirties was stabbed to death in the town last Wednesday.

GardaĆ­ are renewing their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from the Main Street /Thomas Street area between 5.30 pm and 8 pm on Wednesday to contact them.