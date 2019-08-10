Gardaí appeal for information after two neighbours burgled in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information after two neighbours were burgled in Glenmore on Friday.

The houses were broken into during the day – sometime between 8am and 3 o’clock.

The first was broken into through the back door, while the second was through the kitchen window.

In both cases, nothing was taken but the house was ransacked.

Meanwhile, a house in St Mullins was also burgled yesterday.

This one happened in Bahana sometime between 12:50 and 5:30pm in the afternoon.

Jewellery and IT equipment was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí.