Gardaí appealling for information on missing Kilkenny man, David Kelly

A man has been reported missing from Kilkenny.

Gardaí are looking for help in finding 52-year-old David Kelly who hasn’t been seen since he left his home in the Sart area of Freshford yesterday at about 1 o’clock.

He’s described as being 5 foot 9, of thin build, with short grey hair, and he uses crutches to help him walk.

He drives a distinctive 11 KK, black, Mitsubishi Jeep, which has a large amount of chrome trimming and has an image on the rear window of ‘the Joker’ from Batman with the words “why so serious?” underneath it.

Anyone who has seen David Kelly or his jeep is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.