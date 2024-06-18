Gardai are appealing for assistance in tracking down a Kilkenny man who has been missing since Sunday evening.

46-year-old Darren Walker from Ballyraggett is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. He has short grey hair and a grey beard. When last seen, Darren was wearing a white t-shirt, green tracksuit trousers and black hiking boots.

Gardaí and Darren’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station