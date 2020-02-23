Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after burglary in Kilkenny

A recent burglary in Callan is under Garda investigation.

The incident occurred in the Courtnaboula area on Wednesday between 4.30pm and 7.30pm, when it’s believed the house was entered by forcing a rear window open.

Coins and some footwear were taken after several of the rooms were gone through.

Anyone who saw someone or something suspicious in the Callan area at that time is asked to contact Gardaí in Callan with information