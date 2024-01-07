FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Tipperary

Photo of Martin Quilty Martin Quilty07/01/2024
A man’s been shot in the arm while playing soccer in a village close to the Limerick/Tipperary border.

It happened shortly after 9pm last night, at a sports field at ‘Rear Cross’.

The man – whose injuries are NOT life-threatening – is believed to have been the victim of a hunting accident.

An investigation’s underway and Gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses.

