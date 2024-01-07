FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Tipperary
It happened shortly after 9pm last night, at a sports field at 'Rear Cross'.
A man’s been shot in the arm while playing soccer in a village close to the Limerick/Tipperary border.
The man – whose injuries are NOT life-threatening – is believed to have been the victim of a hunting accident.
An investigation’s underway and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.