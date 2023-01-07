Gardai arrested 19 people over Christmas period for driving under the influence

19 people were arrested for driving under the influence in Carlow and Kilkenny over the Christmas period.

15 were caught drink-driving during the Garda Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign.

Four people were also found to be drug-driving in that time which covers all of December and the new year up to the 3rd of January.

745 people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence nationwide.

Gardai also say there were almost 5,000 crashes and they caught over 14,000 people speeding with 932 on their phones.