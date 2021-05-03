KCLR News
Gardaí from Thomastown are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury traffic accident at Gowran
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Tallaght hospital where he is currently being treated
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in County Kilkenny.
His motorbike and a van collided on the Gowran to Paulstown Road at Rathvaun at around 11.15am yesterday.
The man in his 50s is being treated for serious injuries in Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Thomastown Garda Station.