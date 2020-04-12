Gardai in Kilkenny and Carlow had to break up several house parties

A Kilkenny Garda is asking people to stay safe and be responsible. Garda Andy Neill of Kilkenny Garda station has said while most people have been absolutely brilliant and helpful in this pandemic, there is a small minority who could affect it for everyone.

He told KCLR news he had to break up house parties until 3 am this morning. Gardai in Kilkenny and Carlow visited houses where parties had started during the day and spilled over to the early hours of the morning.

Mr Neill said there were fights to be broken up and neighbours in each other’s houses not following distancing rules. He said it was disgraceful that at a time where people are following the rules and missing their loved ones that these minority are potentially risking those around them. Garda Neill is reminding people parties and gatherings are currently illegal and the rules are there to protect us all.