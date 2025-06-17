Gardaí in Kilkenny city have picked up a motorist suspected driving under the influence.

The local roads policing unit was undertaken by a black Audi while leaving the Old Dublin Road roundabout resulting in a traffic stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they then suspected the motorist had taken an intoxicant – a drug wipe indicated the presence of cannabis with what’s been described as a ‘sizable bag’ of suspected cannabis herb then found in the vehicle.

This was seized for analysis and one person was arrested with proceedings expected to follow.