Gardaí in Kilkenny investigating alleged assault in the City on Saturday night

A man was reportedly struck on the nose in an alleged assault in Kilkenny City over the weekend.

It happened at midnight Saturday on The Parade.

The male, aged in his twenties, was tended to by paramedics and taken to St Luke’s Hospital by ambulance.

Gardaí are investigating and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

In particular, they’d like to hear from or about a man who was wearing dark grey shorts and a black top.