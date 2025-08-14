Kilkenny Gardaí are reminding motorists to be security conscious when parking up.

It comes as they’re appealing for witnesses to the attempted burglary of a van in the Paddocks area of the Kells Road which was entered in the early hours of Tuesday morning (12th August).

Nothing appears to have been taken but anybody who noticed suspicious activity, particularly those who might have dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to come forward.

They’ve issued the following advice to vehicle owners in general;