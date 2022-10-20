Gardaí in Thomastown host their own celebrations to mark a century of An Garda Síochána

Gardaí in Thomastown have been holding their own centenary celebrations.

A Centenary Commemoration Parade of serving and retired gardaí took place on Wednesday morning beginning at The Quay and moving to the community centre for speeches and refreshments.

They, with administration staff, were presented with medals to mark their service and the occasion of the founding of An Garda Síochána one hundred years ago.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there and heard from some of those involved, beginning with part of the speech provided by Sgt Ted Hughes outside the town’s original garda station …