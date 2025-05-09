Gardaí in Kilkenny have launched an investigation following an incident of criminal damage at a residential property in College Park Crescent.

The homeowner returned to the property at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening to discover that the rear door of the house had been damaged. Fortunately, it is believed that no entry was gained and no items were reported stolen from the home.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have relevant doorbell camera or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000.