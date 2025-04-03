Gardai in Callan are currently investigating a case of criminal damage following a fire that severely damaged a polytunnel in the Westcourt area.

The incident occurred sometime between between 9:45 AM on Sunday and 10:00 AM on Monday.

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have ignited from a can of petrol that was found inside the polytunnel. Authorities are treating the incident seriously due to the potential for significant damage or injury.

Gardai are appealing to the public for assistance. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact Gardai at 056 770 6630.