Gardaí in Carlow are currently investigating a series of criminal damage incidents that took place on Thursday night, March 27, in the Laurels and John Sweeney Park areas.

The first incident occurred around 11 PM at a residence in John Sweeney Park, where three males armed with bars and hatches entered the property and caused significant damage to a vehicle parked in the front yard. Concurrently, a vehicle was maliciously set on fire in the Laurels Estate, resulting in its total destruction.

Investigating officers are linking the two events and are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything unusual during that time. They are particularly interested in obtaining any CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist in their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardaí at 059 9136620. All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.