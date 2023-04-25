KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of the body of a woman in Kilkenny yesterday
Gardaí say they’re investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body in Kilkenny yesterday.
The woman aged in her fifties was found at a home in the city.
Her body’s been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.
The results of this will determine the course of the garda investigation.
However, KCLR News understands the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.