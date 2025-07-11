On the 38th anniversary of the murder of Antoinette Smith, Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information.

The 27-year-old was last seen on O’Connell Street in Dublin on this day in 1987 – her remains were discovered the following April on Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument and close to Glencree/Enniskerry in County Wicklow.

Hopes are high that what happened to the mother of two can still be discovered and investigators are calling on anybody with information to come forward to Gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.