Gardaí investigating reports of three men attempting to gain access to a car in north Kilkenny

The trio appear to have fled on realising they'd been seen

An Garda Síochána (Paolo Trabattoni/Pixabay)

Gardaí are investigating reports that three men attempted to gain access to a car in Castlecomer.

It happened in the Oak Hill Estate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

All three appear to have fled when they realised they’d been seen.

Anybody who saw them or who experienced something similar in the area is asked to contact any garda station.

