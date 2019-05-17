Gardaí issue appeal for help in finding man missing from Kilkenny

A man in his 60s has been reported missing from Kilkenny City.

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding 63-year-old Robert Nealis who was last seen at the Dublin Road Roundabout yesterday evening at 6 o’clock.

He suffers from a number of health conditions and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

He’s described as being 5 foot 6 in height and of medium build with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a wine-coloured jumper, a white shirt and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who might have information on Robert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí on 056 7775000.