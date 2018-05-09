Gardaí issue fresh warning as 4 cars are broken into in 10 days
Vehicles are being targeted at popular spots for walkers locally

Garda and phone. File photo.
4 cars have been broken into at popular local spots for walkers in the past 10 days

It’s prompted a fresh warning from Kilkenny-Carlow Gardai not to leave valuable items in your car.

Crime Prevention officer Peter McConnon is appealing to people heading off for a walk not to bring valuable items with them in the first place.

But he says if you do then store them in a locked boot and never leave them on display in your car.

