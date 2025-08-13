Gardaí are looking for information after two Carlow premises were burgled.

A property in the Clonmore Estate was broken into between 11.30am and 4pm on Thursday last. Entry was ganed through a back door and one room was ransacked. There is no reports of anything being taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile on the same day between 3pm and 5.10pm a house in the Tobinstown area was also targated. Entry was also gained through a back door and again there is no reports of anything being taken.

Gardaí are not ruling out that both incidents could be linked.

If you noticed any suspicious behaviour you can contact Gardaí in Carlow on 053 9136620