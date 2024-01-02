Gardaí reiterate appeal for information on missing Co Kildare teenager

An appeal for information on a missing Co Kildare teenager’s been renewed by Gardaí.

14-year-old Calum Kavanagh from Athy hasn’t been seen since the early hours of Friday last, (29th December).

He’s described as being approximately 5ft 6″ in height, is of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Concern has been expressed for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 056 863 4210, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.