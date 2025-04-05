Gardaí are reiterating their appeal for witnesses following a burglarly in the Burrin Road area of Paupish in Carlow.

The incident took place on Monday the 24th of March, when the owner returned home to find their house had been disturbed.

Sgt. Conor Egan has this information…

“Entry to the property was through a bathroom window to the rear of the property. Inquiries to date have established that a lone male was involved in this burglary, and a bottle of alcohol and some bed linen was stolen from within, which is is most unusual.”

“My colleagues in Carlow are appealing again for any witnesses, CCTV, dash cam, or anybody in the Burrin Road, Paupish area of Carlow at half past three and Monday, 24th of March.”