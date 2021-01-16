Gardaí report a drop in house burglaries across Carlow and Kilkenny

House burglaries are down across Carlow and Kilkenny since the start of the third lockdown.

However, local Gardaí are warning that thieves are still active.

Garda Andy Neill says burglars don’t want to risk going into a house when more people are at home due to the current restrictions.

He’s warning homeowners to double-check the security on any sheds and outbuildings though, because tools and equipment are being stolen frequently;

“The actual burglaries into houses are way, way down because the vast majority of burglars aren’t going to break into occupied houses. I don’t know if that will make people feel safer at home, but I hope it does. However, sheds with tools are being targeted at the moment” he told KCLR Live.