Gardaí seek help in tracking down teenager missing from Co Waterford

14-year-old Jimmy (James) Reynolds from Cappoquin hasn't been seen since last Tuesday (1st November 2022)

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace04/11/2022
Image: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who’s missing from Co Waterford.

14-year-old Jimmy (James) Reynolds from Cappoquin hasn’t been seen since last Tuesday (1st November 2022).

He’s described as being approximately six foot in height with a stocky build, short dark hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact any garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

