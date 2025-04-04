At 10:30 PM on Saturday night, 29th March, an alarm was triggered at a retail premises on Burrin Road, Carlow, following an attempted break-in.

CCTV footage captured a lone male attempting to gain access through the front door of the property. However, the culprit was unsuccessful in entering the premises and fled when the alarm was activated.

The individual was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue/navy jacket, a white and red hat, and blue runners. Fortunately, there was no damage to the property.

Gardaí in Carlow are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward. Those with information are urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 9136620.