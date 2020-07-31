Gardai seize almost €20,000 worth of drugs across Carlow and Kilkenny

Almost €20,000 worth of drugs have been seized in a number of operations across Carlow and Kilkenny.

€8,000 worth of diamorphine was seized in Carlow after a number of properties were searched in the town early on Thursday morning.

Two men have been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a man in his twenties has been arrested after four thousand euro worth of Ketamine was found in Graigcullen on Thursday. He’s being detained at Carlow Garda Station.

In Kilkenny, 6 cannabis plants were discovered in a house along with 550 tablets which are believed to be illiegal narcotics. They’re believed to be worth almost €6,000.

In another house in the city, 2 cannabis plants were seized worth €1,600.