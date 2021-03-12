Gardaí set to crack down on road offences across Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí are reminding motorists to not get distracted while driving.

Concentrated efforts by the local roads policing units took place across both Carlow and Kilkenny in February but still one life was lost locally.

A motorcyclist travelling from Callan to Kilkenny was killed after being in collision with a car at Tennypark.

While in the same month many drivers were detected carrying out offences by Gardaí.

In one week alone, 226 tickets for use of mobile phone while driving were issued across the two counties with 88 people being pulled up for not wearing seatbelts.

Divisional Roads Inspector Paul Donoghue told KCLR News “Our lifesaver offences that have proven to be a contributory factor to traffic incidents and fatal traffic incidents are speed, mobile phones, seatbelts and drink and drug driving and they are our biggest things that we target in order to reduce down fatalities and the number of serious traffic accidents”.

He adds “In the month of March we’ve had storms and there’s still very low conditions, under four degrees, we would ask people to please reduce your speed; the speed detections in Kilkenny Carlow are very high, in the month of February we had 412 speed detections from Garda members, and that’s not including our Go Safe vans so it just shows you that people are still driving at high speeds in the winter months”

Inspector Donoghue warns “We will be doing a number of operations in the Roads Policing Unit within the division and ask people to not to use their mobile phone while driving, always wear your seatbelt and never, ever drink or take drugs and drive”.