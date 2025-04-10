Gardaí are urging farmers to take extra precautions when securing their farm vehicles, particularly in light of a rising number of thefts targeting expensive equipment, including GPS systems in tractors.

Sergeant Eddie Brennan has expressed concern over the growing trend of opportunistic criminals targeting agricultural machinery. The GPS systems, which can be easily removed and are often worth thousands of euros, have become prime targets for thieves.

To prevent these thefts, Sergeant Brennan advises farmers not to leave the keys in their machinery or make them easily accessible. He recommends storing the keys in a secure location, when the machinery is not in use, lock in a place such as a shed and ensuring that all vehicles are properly secured and monitored.

With thefts on the rise, Gardaí are reminding farmers to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities.