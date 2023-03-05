Gardaí urge public to be vigilant as a sum of cash was stolen in a scam in Carlow

A sum of cash was stolen in a scam in County Carlow.

The bogus caller gained entry to a house in Currane near Borris last Monday morning by pretending to have found a sum of cash and asking if the homeowner had lost any.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or persons in the area between 10am and 10.30am to contact Borris or Bagenalstown Garda Station.

Garda Noelle Curran says they want to know if anyone saw any suspicious activity in the area that might help the investigation.

Garda Curran adds “this is one of those scams we hear about too often. A lot of the time it affects elderly people as someone will call to the house claiming to have found some cash.”