Gardaí are warning counterfeit cash continues to circulate.

Despite the rise in technology, many still prefer to deal in notes and coins but with that comes the risk of fakes, some of which can be hugely convincing.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re being called on to contact your local garda station and alert your bank should you discover duds in your possession.

Local Sgt John Duffy has this advice; “Check the notes and check the individual notes because we have had incidents where large amounts of cash is being paid over for various items for sale or for services and the top and bottom notes maybe a couple of them are genuine notes but some of the ones in the middle are fake”.