Gardaí are investigating reports of a man attempting to gain access to parked cars at an estate on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

The individual, described as tall and thin and wearing a black bomber jacket and cap, was observed trying to open several between 2am and 2.30am yesterday (Wednesday) morning in the Shandon Park area, just off the Dublin Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

While none was entered, authorities have noted a rise in similar incidents across various parts of the city in recent weeks.

Sgt John Duffy told KCLR News; “So we do seem to have a little bit of an issue in the last week or two of people that are coming in and trying to gain entry into cars and see whatever valuables that may be there and taking them”.

He adds; “We would ask people when they’re parking up their cars and they’re going to be left unattended to make sure that the car is securely locked up and that you have nothing of value on display in it”.