Gardai warning of expected spike in theft of electric scooters

If you’re buying an electric scooter, you need to invest in quality security for it, is the warning from Gardai after a theft in Carlow.

They are becoming more popular locally and cost hundreds of Euro so are an obvious target for thieves.

A black Xiaomi model was taken from Hanover Court, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow at about 10pm last Friday night.

Garda Andy Neil says they are investigating this theft and appealling for information.

He says Gardai are expecting a spike in similar incidents so owners ”can not afford not to buy a suitable device for locking up said scooter.”